The Memphis Grizzlies (48-27) are 3.5-point favorites as they try to build on a seven-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (40-36) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSC.

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSC

BSSE and BSSC Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 117 - Clippers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 3.5)

Grizzlies (- 3.5) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



The Grizzlies have been less successful against the spread than the Clippers this season, putting up an ATS record of 35-36-4, compared to the 38-38-0 mark of the Clips.

As a 3.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 9-10 against the spread compared to the 21-19-4 ATS record Memphis racks up as a 3.5-point favorite.

Memphis and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 44% of the time this season (33 out of 75). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (35 out of 76).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Grizzlies are 45-13, a better record than the Clippers have recorded (7-19) as moneyline underdogs.

Grizzlies Performance Insights

With 116.7 points per game on offense, Memphis is ninth in the NBA. At the other end of the court, it allows 112.3 points per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

So far this season, the Grizzlies rank 11th in the league in assists, putting up 25.7 per game.

The Grizzlies rank 17th in the NBA with 11.9 three-pointers per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 21st with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land.

Memphis has taken 63.2% two-pointers and 36.8% three-pointers this season. Of the team's baskets, 72.8% are two-pointers and 27.2% are three-pointers.

