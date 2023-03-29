Desmond Bane plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates hit the court versus the Los Angeles Clippers at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Bane, in his most recent time out, had 31 points, five assists and three steals in a 113-108 win over the Magic.

With prop bets in place for Bane, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 21.5 21.4 22.4 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 5.1 Assists 3.5 4.2 4.7 PRA 29.5 30.6 32.2 PR 26.5 26.4 27.5 3PM 2.5 2.8 2.6



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Clippers

Bane has taken 16.1 shots per game this season and made 7.7 per game, which account for 12.4% and 12.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 7.0 threes per game, or 14.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Bane's Grizzlies average 104.1 possessions per game, ninth-highest among NBA teams, while the Clippers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 20th with 100.9 possessions per contest.

The Clippers give up 112.6 points per game, 11th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 43.1 rebounds per game, the Clippers are the 15th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Clippers are 10th in the league, giving up 24.8 per game.

The Clippers are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Desmond Bane vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 35 30 4 6 4 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.