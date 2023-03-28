The Memphis Grizzlies, Luke Kennard included, match up versus the Orlando Magic on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 123-119 win over the Hawks (his previous game) Kennard put up 14 points and seven rebounds.

If you'd like to place a wager on Kennard's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Luke Kennard Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 8.6 12.4 Rebounds 2.5 2.5 2.9 Assists -- 1.4 2.1 PRA -- 12.5 17.4 PR 14.5 11.1 15.3 3PM 2.5 2.1 3.5



Luke Kennard Insights vs. the Magic

Kennard's opponents, the Magic, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th in the NBA with 102.1 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 11th in possessions per game with 104.1.

On defense, the Magic have given up 114.2 points per game, which is 17th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Magic are sixth in the NBA, allowing 42 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Magic have given up 25.9 per game, 21st in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic are ranked 24th in the NBA, allowing 12.9 makes per game.

Luke Kennard vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2022 32 17 5 1 2 0 0 12/11/2021 36 23 3 5 7 0 0

