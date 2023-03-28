The Orlando Magic (32-43) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Grizzlies have won six games in a row. The over/under is set at 231.5 in the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Grizzlies -7.5 231.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 231.5 points in 34 of 74 games this season.

Memphis has had an average of 229.1 points in its games this season, 2.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Grizzlies have a 38-36-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Memphis has won 44 out of the 57 games, or 77.2%, in which it has been favored.

Memphis has a record of 21-4, a 84% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by bookmakers this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Magic Total Facts Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Grizzlies 34 45.9% 116.8 228.6 112.4 226.6 231.0 Magic 29 38.7% 111.8 228.6 114.2 226.6 225.4

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

The Grizzlies are 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over their last 10 games.

Six of Grizzlies' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Against the spread, Memphis has fared better when playing at home, covering 24 times in 37 home games, and 14 times in 37 road games.

The Grizzlies record 116.8 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 114.2 the Magic allow.

When Memphis scores more than 114.2 points, it is 28-13 against the spread and 35-6 overall.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Grizzlies 38-36 12-13 33-41 Magic 41-33 18-10 37-38

Grizzlies vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights Grizzlies Magic 116.8 Points Scored (PG) 111.8 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 28-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-9 35-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 23-15 112.4 Points Allowed (PG) 114.2 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 27-10 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 33-13 30-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-19

