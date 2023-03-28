Grizzlies vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Orlando Magic (32-43) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Grizzlies have won six games in a row. The over/under is set at 231.5 in the matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-7.5
|231.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 231.5 points in 34 of 74 games this season.
- Memphis has had an average of 229.1 points in its games this season, 2.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Grizzlies have a 38-36-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Memphis has won 44 out of the 57 games, or 77.2%, in which it has been favored.
- Memphis has a record of 21-4, a 84% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.
Grizzlies vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 231.5
|% of Games Over 231.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|34
|45.9%
|116.8
|228.6
|112.4
|226.6
|231.0
|Magic
|29
|38.7%
|111.8
|228.6
|114.2
|226.6
|225.4
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies are 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over their last 10 games.
- Six of Grizzlies' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Memphis has fared better when playing at home, covering 24 times in 37 home games, and 14 times in 37 road games.
- The Grizzlies record 116.8 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 114.2 the Magic allow.
- When Memphis scores more than 114.2 points, it is 28-13 against the spread and 35-6 overall.
Grizzlies vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|38-36
|12-13
|33-41
|Magic
|41-33
|18-10
|37-38
Grizzlies vs. Magic Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Magic
|116.8
|111.8
|7
|26
|28-13
|28-9
|35-6
|23-15
|112.4
|114.2
|7
|17
|27-10
|33-13
|30-7
|28-19
