The Orlando Magic (32-43) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 as 7.5-point underdogs. The Grizzlies have won six games in a row. The over/under is set at 231.5 in the matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
  • TV: BSSE and BSFL
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Grizzlies -7.5 231.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 231.5 points in 34 of 74 games this season.
  • Memphis has had an average of 229.1 points in its games this season, 2.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Grizzlies have a 38-36-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, Memphis has won 44 out of the 57 games, or 77.2%, in which it has been favored.
  • Memphis has a record of 21-4, a 84% win rate, when it's favored by -300 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Grizzlies vs Magic Total Facts
Games Over 231.5 % of Games Over 231.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Grizzlies 34 45.9% 116.8 228.6 112.4 226.6 231.0
Magic 29 38.7% 111.8 228.6 114.2 226.6 225.4

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • The Grizzlies are 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall over their last 10 games.
  • Six of Grizzlies' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Against the spread, Memphis has fared better when playing at home, covering 24 times in 37 home games, and 14 times in 37 road games.
  • The Grizzlies record 116.8 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 114.2 the Magic allow.
  • When Memphis scores more than 114.2 points, it is 28-13 against the spread and 35-6 overall.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Betting Splits

Grizzlies and Magic Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Grizzlies 38-36 12-13 33-41
Magic 41-33 18-10 37-38

Grizzlies vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Grizzlies Magic
116.8
Points Scored (PG)
 111.8
7
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
28-13
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 28-9
35-6
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 23-15
112.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.2
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 17
27-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 33-13
30-7
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 28-19

