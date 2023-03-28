The Orlando Magic (32-43) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies (47-27) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 as 7-point underdogs. The Grizzlies have won six games in a row.

Grizzlies vs. Magic Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSFL

BSSE and BSFL Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Magic Score Prediction

Prediction: Grizzlies 119 - Magic 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Magic

Pick ATS: Grizzlies (- 7)

Grizzlies (- 7) Pick OU: Under (229)



The Grizzlies have covered less often than the Magic this year, putting up an ATS record of 35-35-4, compared to the 41-31-3 mark of the Magic.

Memphis (12-13-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7 points or more this season (44.4%) than Orlando (17-9-2) does as a 7+-point underdog (60.7%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Memphis does it less often (44.6% of the time) than Orlando (49.3%).

The Grizzlies have a .772 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (44-13) this season, better than the .414 winning percentage for the Magic as a moneyline underdog (24-34).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

With 116.8 points per game on offense, Memphis ranks seventh in the NBA. At the other end of the court, it gives up 112.4 points per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

This year, the Grizzlies rank 11th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.7 per game.

This year, the Grizzlies are making 11.9 threes per game (17th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 35.1% (21st-ranked) from downtown.

Of the shots taken by Memphis in 2022-23, 63.3% of them have been two-pointers (72.8% of the team's made baskets) and 36.7% have been from beyond the arc (27.2%).

