An Elite Eight matchup features the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) squaring off against the No. 3 seed Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) on Monday at Climate Pledge Arena. This NCAA Tournament contest starts at 9:00 PM.

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Scoring Comparison

  • The Buckeyes average 23.6 more points per game (80.2) than the Hokies give up to opponents (56.6).
  • Ohio State has put together a 23-5 record in games it scores more than 56.6 points.
  • Virginia Tech is 24-4 when it gives up fewer than 80.2 points.
  • The 72.1 points per game the Hokies score are just 4.1 more points than the Buckeyes allow (68.0).
  • Virginia Tech has an 18-0 record when putting up more than 68.0 points.
  • Ohio State is 19-0 when giving up fewer than 72.1 points.
  • The Hokies shoot 45.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the Buckeyes allow defensively.
  • The Buckeyes shoot 46.1% from the field, just 8.2% higher than the Hokies concede.

Virginia Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/17/2023 Chattanooga W 58-33 Cassell Coliseum
3/19/2023 South Dakota State W 72-60 Cassell Coliseum
3/25/2023 Tennessee W 73-64 Climate Pledge Arena
3/27/2023 Ohio State - Climate Pledge Arena

Ohio State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/18/2023 JMU W 80-66 Value City Arena
3/20/2023 North Carolina W 71-69 Value City Arena
3/25/2023 UConn W 73-61 Climate Pledge Arena
3/27/2023 Virginia Tech - Climate Pledge Arena

