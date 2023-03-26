An Elite Eight battle features the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) playing against the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) on Sunday at T-Mobile Center. This NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 5:05 PM.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 5:05 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri

T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

Texas Stats Insights

This season, the Longhorns have a 47.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.7% higher than the 44.5% of shots the Hurricanes' opponents have made.

Texas is 19-4 when it shoots better than 44.5% from the field.

The Longhorns are the 163rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Hurricanes rank 126th.

The Longhorns score 77.9 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 71.7 the Hurricanes allow.

When Texas totals more than 71.7 points, it is 19-5.

Miami (FL) Stats Insights

The Hurricanes' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points higher than the Longhorns have given up to their opponents (42.1%).

This season, Miami (FL) has a 21-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.1% from the field.

The Hurricanes are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Longhorns sit at 178th.

The Hurricanes score an average of 79.4 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 67.3 the Longhorns allow.

Miami (FL) is 19-3 when allowing fewer than 77.9 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison

Texas is scoring 84.8 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 69.4 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Longhorns are ceding 67.4 points per game in home games. In away games, they are allowing 72.

When playing at home, Texas is averaging 1.8 more three-pointers per game (8.1) than in away games (6.3). It also owns a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to on the road (31.8%).

Miami (FL) Home & Away Comparison

At home Miami (FL) is scoring 83.4 points per game, 8.2 more than it is averaging on the road (75.2).

The Hurricanes are giving up more points at home (72.9 per game) than on the road (69).

At home, Miami (FL) drains 8.3 triples per game, 1.1 more than it averages away (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.3%) than on the road (35.3%).

Texas Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/16/2023 Colgate W 81-61 Wells Fargo Arena 3/18/2023 Penn State W 71-66 Wells Fargo Arena 3/24/2023 Xavier W 83-71 T-Mobile Center 3/26/2023 Miami (FL) - T-Mobile Center

Miami (FL) Schedule