How to Watch the Predators vs. Maple Leafs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Nashville Predators (each coming off a loss in its most recent game) will clash on Sunday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
You can tune in to NHL Network, BSSO, and SNO to watch as the Maple Leafs and the Predators meet.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSSO, and SNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Predators vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/11/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Predators
|2-1 TOR
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators have conceded 211 total goals this season (3.0 per game), 12th in the league.
- With 197 goals (2.8 per game), the Predators have the league's 28th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 games, the Predators are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Predators have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|70
|22
|34
|56
|60
|35
|52.5%
|Tyson Barrie
|74
|12
|38
|50
|38
|28
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|40
|14
|19
|33
|10
|19
|43.4%
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, giving up 199 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Maple Leafs' 247 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Maple Leafs have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) over that time.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mitchell Marner
|72
|28
|65
|93
|82
|96
|0%
|William Nylander
|72
|36
|45
|81
|33
|60
|42.4%
|Auston Matthews
|65
|36
|39
|75
|49
|59
|52.3%
|John Tavares
|71
|30
|42
|72
|52
|42
|58.1%
|Michael Bunting
|72
|21
|25
|46
|37
|43
|33.3%
