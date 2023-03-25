Saturday's game between the Virginia Tech Hokies (29-4) and the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (25-11) at Climate Pledge Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-67, with Virginia Tech securing the victory. Game time is at TBA on March 25.

The Lady Volunteers enter this game after a 94-47 victory over Toledo on Monday.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Tennessee vs. Virginia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia Tech 69, Tennessee 67

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers took down the No. 9-ranked LSU Lady Tigers, 69-67, on March 4, which goes down as their signature victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Volunteers are 5-11 (.313%) -- tied for the 30th-most victories, but also tied for the 12th-most defeats.

Tennessee has 10 wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in the nation.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 20) on February 2

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Tennessee Performance Insights