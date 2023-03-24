The No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels (25-8) ready for a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 5 Louisville Cardinals (25-11) on Friday at 10:00 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from Climate Pledge Arena and airing on ESPN.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Rebels' 68.8 points per game are 5.4 more points than the 63.4 the Cardinals allow to opponents.

Ole Miss is 17-2 when it scores more than 63.4 points.

Louisville is 15-6 when it allows fewer than 68.8 points.

The 73.1 points per game the Cardinals score are 16.8 more points than the Rebels give up (56.3).

Louisville is 21-6 when scoring more than 56.3 points.

Ole Miss is 22-6 when allowing fewer than 73.1 points.

The Cardinals shoot 45.1% from the field, 6.2% higher than the Rebels allow defensively.

The Rebels' 37.7 shooting percentage is 2.2 lower than the Cardinals have given up.

