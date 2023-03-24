Iowa vs. Colorado Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Sweet 16
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest that pits the Iowa Hawkeyes (28-6) versus the Colorado Buffaloes (25-8) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 74-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Iowa, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at TBA on March 24.
Their last time out, the Hawkeyes won on Sunday 74-66 against Georgia.
Iowa vs. Colorado Game Info
- When: Friday, March 24, 2023
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Iowa vs. Colorado Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 74, Colorado 68
Iowa Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers on February 26, the Hawkeyes notched their signature win of the season, an 86-85 home victory.
- The Hawkeyes have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (11).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Iowa is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most wins.
Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26
- 89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4
- 96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2
- 70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7
- 105-72 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 5
Colorado Schedule Analysis
- The Buffaloes registered their best win of the season on January 6, when they beat the Utah Utes, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 77-67.
- The Buffaloes have 11 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
- Colorado has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (four).
Colorado 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-67 at home over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on January 6
- 61-53 on the road over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 20
- 73-70 at home over UCLA (No. 14/AP Poll) on January 27
- 72-65 at home over Arizona (No. 25/AP Poll) on January 13
- 63-53 on the road over Oregon (No. 26) on February 3
Iowa Performance Insights
- The Hawkeyes' +578 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 87.4 points per game (first in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per contest (314th in college basketball).
- Iowa's offense has been better in Big Ten games this year, posting 89.2 points per contest, compared to its season average of 87.4 PPG.
- At home, the Hawkeyes are putting up 3.5 more points per game (89.4) than they are when playing on the road (85.9).
- Defensively, Iowa has been better in home games this season, allowing 65.0 points per game, compared to 78.5 in road games.
- The Hawkeyes' offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 86.8 points a contest compared to the 87.4 they've averaged this year.
Colorado Performance Insights
- The Buffaloes' +346 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 69.0 points per game (102nd in college basketball) while giving up 58.5 per outing (47th in college basketball).
- Colorado scores fewer points in conference play (65.9 per game) than overall (69.0).
- The Buffaloes are putting up more points at home (74.1 per game) than away (64.9).
- Colorado allows 59.2 points per game at home, and 58.9 away.
- The Buffaloes have performed worse offensively over their past 10 games, scoring 65.9 points per contest, 3.1 fewer points their than season average of 69.0.
