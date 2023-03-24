The Memphis Grizzlies (45-27) and the Houston Rockets (18-55) are scheduled to meet on Friday at FedExForum, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the court, Ja Morant and Alperen Sengun are two players to watch.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Rockets

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: FedExForum

FedExForum Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Grizzlies' Last Game

On Wednesday, the Grizzlies knocked off the Rockets 130-125, led by Jaren Jackson Jr. with 37 points (plus two assists and 10 rebounds). Jalen Green was the high scorer for the losing team with 32 points, and he added three assists and three boards.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 37 10 2 1 2 1 Desmond Bane 20 3 7 1 0 3 Ja Morant 17 4 5 2 1 0

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jackson is tops on the Grizzlies at 6.6 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 0.9 assists and 18 points.

Desmond Bane posts 21.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones is putting up 10.5 points, 5 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game.

Dillon Brooks posts 14.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 39.1% from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 24.1 6.9 1.3 0.9 1.9 1.7 Tyus Jones 16.1 4 8.1 1.2 0 2.1 Desmond Bane 20.1 5.1 5.3 0.7 0.3 2.1 Xavier Tillman 9.5 6 2.5 1.4 0.4 0 Dillon Brooks 10.4 2.7 2.4 0.8 0.3 1.9

