Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Sweet 16
A Sweet 16 battle features the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) squaring off with a place in the East Region bracket final on the line on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Tennessee is a 5.5-point favorite in the NCAA Tournament matchup, which tips off at 9:00 PM on TBS. The over/under is 131.5 for the matchup.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Tennessee
|-5.5
|131.5
Tennessee Betting Records & Stats
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 131.5 points in 12 of 33 games this season.
- Tennessee's games this season have had an average of 129 points, 2.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Volunteers have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- Tennessee has entered the game as favorites 27 times this season and won 20, or 74.1%, of those games.
- Tennessee has a record of 18-4, a 81.8% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Tennessee.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 131.5
|% of Games Over 131.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Tennessee
|12
|36.4%
|71.2
|149.6
|57.8
|122.9
|133.5
|Florida Atlantic
|22
|71%
|78.4
|149.6
|65.1
|122.9
|142.4
Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends
- Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 games.
- Four of Volunteers' past 10 contests have gone over the total.
- The Volunteers record 71.2 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 65.1 the Owls allow.
- When Tennessee scores more than 65.1 points, it is 14-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall.
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Tennessee
|17-16-0
|14-13
|14-19-0
|Florida Atlantic
|20-11-0
|1-1
|17-14-0
Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits
|Tennessee
|Florida Atlantic
|14-2
|Home Record
|17-0
|4-6
|Away Record
|11-3
|10-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|8-5-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.1
|67.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.9
|6-9-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
