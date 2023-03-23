The No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) are -point underdogs for their Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) on Thursday at 9:00 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues live from Madison Square Garden and airing on TBS.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee's games have gone over the point total in 14 out of 31 opportunities (45.2%).

The Volunteers have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee (17-16-0 ATS) has covered the spread 51.5% of the time, 13% less often than Florida Atlantic (20-11-0) this year.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 71.2 149.6 57.8 122.9 133.5 Florida Atlantic 78.4 149.6 65.1 122.9 142.4

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over its past 10 games.

Four of Volunteers' past 10 games have hit the over.

The Volunteers put up 71.2 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 65.1 the Owls allow.

Tennessee has a 14-6 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when putting up more than 65.1 points.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 17-16-0 14-19-0 Florida Atlantic 20-11-0 17-14-0

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Tennessee Florida Atlantic 14-2 Home Record 17-0 4-6 Away Record 11-3 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

