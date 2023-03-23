A Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament matchup between the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) will determine one of the squads heading to the East Region bracket final when it tips off on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, tipping off at 9:30 PM, airing on TBS. Oddsmakers think Tennessee will survive and advance in this one, naming the as 4.5-point favorites. The matchup has an over/under set at 129.5 points.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds & Info

  • Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023
  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: New York City, New York
  • Venue: Madison Square Garden
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Tennessee -4.5 129.5

Tennessee Betting Records & Stats

  • Tennessee's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 129.5 points 16 times.
  • Tennessee has had an average of 129 points in its games this season, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Volunteers are 17-16-0 ATS this season.
  • Tennessee has won 20, or 74.1%, of the 27 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • This season, Tennessee has won 18 of its 24 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tennessee has a 69.2% chance to win.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Tennessee 16 48.5% 71.2 149.6 57.8 122.9 133.5
Florida Atlantic 24 77.4% 78.4 149.6 65.1 122.9 142.4

Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends

  • Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 games, the Volunteers have gone over the total four times.
  • The Volunteers record 71.2 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 65.1 the Owls allow.
  • When Tennessee totals more than 65.1 points, it is 14-6 against the spread and 18-4 overall.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Tennessee 17-16-0 14-13 14-19-0
Florida Atlantic 20-11-0 1-1 17-14-0

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Home/Away Splits

Tennessee Florida Atlantic
14-2 Home Record 17-0
4-6 Away Record 11-3
10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0
3-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0
76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.1
67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.9
6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0
5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

