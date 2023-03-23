Top Tennessee Players to Watch vs. Florida Atlantic - Sweet 16
Thursday's Sweet 16 game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Atlantic Owls at Madison Square Garden at 9:00 PM ET features the Volunteers' Santiago Vescovi and the Owls' Johnell Davis as players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TBS.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic
- Game Day: Thursday, March 23
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV: TBS
Tennessee's Last Game
Tennessee was victorious in its most recent game against Duke, 65-52, on Saturday. Olivier Nkamhoua led the way with 27 points, and also had five boards and zero assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Olivier Nkamhoua
|27
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Santiago Vescovi
|14
|5
|5
|2
|1
|4
|Jonas Aidoo
|8
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
Tennessee Players to Watch
Vescovi is tops on the Volunteers with 12.7 points per contest and 3.1 assists, while also averaging 4.6 rebounds.
Zakai Zeigler paces his squad in assists per game (5.4), and also puts up 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Nkamhoua averages a team-leading 5 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 11 points and 2 assists, shooting 52.2% from the field.
Julian Phillips puts up 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the field.
Jonas Aidoo puts up 4.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.
Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Santiago Vescovi
|13.7
|5.1
|3.8
|1.5
|0.1
|3.2
|Olivier Nkamhoua
|11.6
|5
|2
|0.2
|0.3
|0.7
|Jonas Aidoo
|5.6
|4.7
|1
|0.6
|1.6
|0
|Jahmai Mashack
|7.3
|2.3
|2.7
|1.7
|0.3
|0.6
|Josiah-Jordan James
|7.7
|2.3
|1.6
|1
|0.1
|1.3
