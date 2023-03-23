The Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) are scheduled to square off fpr their Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Santiago Vescovi and Johnell Davis are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York TV: TBS

Tennessee's Last Game

Tennessee won its previous game against Duke, 65-52, on Saturday. Olivier Nkamhoua was its high scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Olivier Nkamhoua 27 5 0 0 0 3 Santiago Vescovi 14 5 5 2 1 4 Jonas Aidoo 8 5 1 1 3 0

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi paces his squad in points per contest (12.7), and also puts up 4.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Zakai Zeigler paces his team in assists per game (5.4), and also puts up 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he posts 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nkamhoua leads his squad in rebounds per game (5), and also puts up 11 points and 2 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Julian Phillips averages 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jonas Aidoo puts up 4.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 49.7% from the field.

Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)