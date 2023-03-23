Thursday's Sweet 16 matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Atlantic Owls at Madison Square Garden at 9:00 PM ET features the Volunteers' Santiago Vescovi and the Owls' Johnell Davis as players to watch.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

TV: TBS

Tennessee's Last Game

In its previous game, Tennessee defeated Duke on Saturday, 65-52. Olivier Nkamhoua scored a team-high 27 points (and chipped in zero assists and five rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Olivier Nkamhoua 27 5 0 0 0 3 Santiago Vescovi 14 5 5 2 1 4 Jonas Aidoo 8 5 1 1 3 0

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi leads the Volunteers with 12.7 points per contest and 3.1 assists, while also posting 4.6 rebounds.

Zakai Zeigler leads his team in assists per game (5.4), and also puts up 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nkamhoua leads the Volunteers at 5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2 assists and 11 points.

Julian Phillips posts 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jonas Aidoo puts up 4.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the floor.

Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)