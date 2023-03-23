Thursday's Sweet 16 matchup between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Florida Atlantic Owls at Madison Square Garden at 9:00 PM ET features the Volunteers' Santiago Vescovi and the Owls' Johnell Davis as players to watch.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

Tennessee's Last Game

In its most recent game, Tennessee topped Duke on Saturday, 65-52. Its top scorer was Olivier Nkamhoua with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Olivier Nkamhoua 27 5 0 0 0 3 Santiago Vescovi 14 5 5 2 1 4 Jonas Aidoo 8 5 1 1 3 0

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi is tops on the Volunteers with 12.7 points per contest and 3.1 assists, while also putting up 4.6 rebounds.

Zakai Zeigler posts a team-leading 5.4 assists per game. He is also posting 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds, shooting 37.5% from the field and 31.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Nkamhoua paces the Volunteers at 5 rebounds per contest, while also posting 2 assists and 11 points.

Julian Phillips puts up 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the field.

Jonas Aidoo puts up 4.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)