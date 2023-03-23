The Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) are scheduled to meet for their Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, with a tip-off time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Santiago Vescovi and Johnell Davis are two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Game Day: Thursday, March 23

Thursday, March 23 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

TBS

Tennessee's Last Game

In its previous game, Tennessee defeated Duke on Saturday, 65-52. Olivier Nkamhoua scored a team-high 27 points (and contributed zero assists and five rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Olivier Nkamhoua 27 5 0 0 0 3 Santiago Vescovi 14 5 5 2 1 4 Jonas Aidoo 8 5 1 1 3 0

Tennessee Players to Watch

Vescovi is tops on the Volunteers with 12.7 points per contest and 3.1 assists, while also posting 4.6 rebounds.

Zakai Zeigler is tops on the Volunteers at 5.4 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.7 rebounds and 10.7 points.

Nkamhoua leads his team in rebounds per game (5), and also puts up 11 points and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Julian Phillips posts 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Jonas Aidoo is putting up 4.9 points, 0.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.

Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)