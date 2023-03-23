Top Tennessee Players to Watch vs. Florida Atlantic - Sweet 16
The Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) are scheduled to meet for their Sweet 16 matchup on Thursday at Madison Square Garden, with a tip-off time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the floor, Santiago Vescovi and Johnell Davis are two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TBS.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic
- Game Day: Thursday, March 23
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
- TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV
Tennessee's Last Game
In its previous game, Tennessee defeated Duke on Saturday, 65-52. Olivier Nkamhoua scored a team-high 27 points (and contributed zero assists and five rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Olivier Nkamhoua
|27
|5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Santiago Vescovi
|14
|5
|5
|2
|1
|4
|Jonas Aidoo
|8
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
Tennessee Players to Watch
Vescovi is tops on the Volunteers with 12.7 points per contest and 3.1 assists, while also posting 4.6 rebounds.
Zakai Zeigler is tops on the Volunteers at 5.4 assists per contest, while also averaging 2.7 rebounds and 10.7 points.
Nkamhoua leads his team in rebounds per game (5), and also puts up 11 points and 2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
Julian Phillips posts 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
Jonas Aidoo is putting up 4.9 points, 0.9 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game.
Tennessee Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Santiago Vescovi
|13.7
|5.1
|3.8
|1.5
|0.1
|3.2
|Olivier Nkamhoua
|11.6
|5
|2
|0.2
|0.3
|0.7
|Jonas Aidoo
|5.6
|4.7
|1
|0.6
|1.6
|0
|Jahmai Mashack
|7.3
|2.3
|2.7
|1.7
|0.3
|0.6
|Josiah-Jordan James
|7.7
|2.3
|1.6
|1
|0.1
|1.3
