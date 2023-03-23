Thursday's game that pits the Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) versus the Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on March 23.

According to our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 5.5. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 130.5 over/under.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Tennessee -5.5

Tennessee -5.5 Point Total: 130.5

130.5 Moneyline (To Win): Tennessee -275, Florida Atlantic +210

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 70, Florida Atlantic 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+5.5)



Florida Atlantic (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (130.5)



Tennessee has put together a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida Atlantic is 20-11-0. A total of 14 out of the Volunteers' games this season have gone over the point total, and 17 of the Owls' games have gone over. The teams average 149.6 points per game, 19.1 more points than this matchup's total. Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests, while Florida Atlantic has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 71.2 points per game (187th in college basketball) while giving up 57.8 per outing (third in college basketball). They have a +470 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Tennessee wins the rebound battle by 7.3 boards on average. It records 35.5 rebounds per game, which ranks 23rd in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 28.2 per outing.

Tennessee hits 1.9 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.7 (134th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.8.

The Volunteers average 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (157th in college basketball), and give up 76.8 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Tennessee has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.4 per game (132nd in college basketball action) while forcing 14 (45th in college basketball).

