Thursday's game features the Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) matching up at Madison Square Garden (on March 23) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-66 win for Tennessee.

According to our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic is a good bet to cover the spread, which currently sits at 5.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 131.5 over/under.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Tennessee -5.5

Tennessee -5.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): Tennessee -250, Florida Atlantic +200

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 70, Florida Atlantic 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+5.5)



Florida Atlantic (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



Tennessee has a 17-16-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Florida Atlantic, who is 20-11-0 ATS. The Volunteers have a 14-19-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Owls have a record of 17-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 149.6 points per game, 18.1 more points than this matchup's total. Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the last 10 games. Florida Atlantic has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game (scoring 71.2 points per game to rank 187th in college basketball while allowing 57.8 per outing to rank third in college basketball) and have a +470 scoring differential overall.

Tennessee grabs 35.5 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball) while conceding 28.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.3 boards per game.

Tennessee hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (5.8). It is shooting 33% from deep (241st in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 26.4%.

The Volunteers rank 157th in college basketball with 94.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in college basketball defensively with 76.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has committed 2.6 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (132nd in college basketball action) while forcing 14 (44th in college basketball).

