Thursday's contest between the Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) matching up at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on March 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup versus Tennessee. The over/under is listed at 131.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Tennessee -5.5

Tennessee -5.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): Tennessee -250, Florida Atlantic +200

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 70, Florida Atlantic 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+5.5)



Florida Atlantic (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



Tennessee has gone 17-16-0 against the spread, while Florida Atlantic's ATS record this season is 20-11-0. The Volunteers have hit the over in 14 games, while Owls games have gone over 17 times. The teams combine to score 149.6 points per game, 18.1 more points than this matchup's total. In the past 10 games, Tennessee is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall while Florida Atlantic has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +470 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.4 points per game. They're putting up 71.2 points per game to rank 187th in college basketball and are allowing 57.8 per contest to rank third in college basketball.

Tennessee comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 7.3 boards. It is pulling down 35.5 rebounds per game (22nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.2 per outing.

Tennessee connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball), 1.9 more than its opponents (5.8).

The Volunteers rank 157th in college basketball with 94.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in college basketball defensively with 76.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Tennessee wins the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 11.4 (132nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.