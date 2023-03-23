Thursday's game that pits the Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) against the Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) at Madison Square Garden has a projected final score of 70-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM on March 23.

Based on our computer prediction, Florida Atlantic projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup against Tennessee. The total is listed at 129.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, March 23, 2023

Thursday, March 23, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Line: Tennessee -5.5

Tennessee -5.5 Point Total: 129.5

129.5 Moneyline (To Win): Tennessee -250, Florida Atlantic +200

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 70, Florida Atlantic 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Florida Atlantic (+5.5)



Florida Atlantic (+5.5) Pick OU: Over (129.5)



Tennessee has compiled a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida Atlantic is 20-11-0. The Volunteers have a 14-19-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Owls have a record of 17-14-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 149.6 points per game, 20.1 more points than this matchup's total. Tennessee has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in the last 10 contests. Florida Atlantic has gone 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its last 10 games.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers average 71.2 points per game (187th in college basketball) while giving up 57.8 per outing (third in college basketball). They have a +470 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game.

The 35.5 rebounds per game Tennessee averages rank 23rd in the country, and are 7.3 more than the 28.2 its opponents pull down per outing.

Tennessee hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (134th in college basketball) at a 33% rate (241st in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 per game its opponents make at a 26.4% rate.

The Volunteers rank 157th in college basketball by averaging 94.6 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second in college basketball, allowing 76.8 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has won the turnover battle by 2.6 turnovers per game, committing 11.4 (132nd in college basketball action) while forcing 14 (44th in college basketball).

