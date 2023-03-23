A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) playing on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament contest starts at 9:00 PM.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TBS

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline
DraftKings Tennessee (-5.5) 131 -240 +200 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Tennessee (-5.5) 131 -250 +200 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

  • Tennessee is 18-17-0 ATS this season.
  • A total of 13 out of the Volunteers' 35 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Florida Atlantic has compiled a 22-10-1 record against the spread this year.
  • In the Owls' 33 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 16 times.

Tennessee Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1100
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), Tennessee is eighth-best in college basketball. It is one spot higher than that, seventh-best, according to computer rankings.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Volunteers have had the 74th-biggest change this season, improving from +2500 at the start to +1100.
  • The implied probability of Tennessee winning the national championship, based on its +1100 moneyline odds, is 8.3%.

