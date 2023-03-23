A Sweet 16 matchup will feature the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) playing on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 9:00 PM.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Tennessee has put together an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.

The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 35 times this season.

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 22-10-1 record against the spread this year.

So far this season, 16 out of the Owls' 33 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Tennessee's national championship odds (+1000) place it fifth-best in the country, but according to computer rankings it is only sixth-best.

The Volunteers have experienced the 73rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the start of the season to +1000.

Tennessee has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Florida Atlantic's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.