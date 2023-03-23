The No. 9-seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) head into a Sweet 16 matchup against the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) on Thursday at 9:00 PM as the NCAA Tournament continues at Madison Square Garden airing on TBS.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Tennessee has compiled an 18-17-0 record against the spread this season.

The Volunteers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 13 out of 35 times this season.

Florida Atlantic has covered 22 times in 33 games with a spread this season.

A total of 16 Owls games this year have gone over the point total.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Oddsmakers rate Tennessee higher (fifth-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (sixth-best).

The Volunteers have had the 73rd-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +2500 at the start of the season to +1000.

Tennessee's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 9.1%.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Based on its moneyline odds, Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

