A Sweet 16 battle will feature the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) and the No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) playing on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. The NCAA Tournament matchup tips off at 9:00 PM.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Tennessee has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

So far this season, 13 out of the Volunteers' 35 games have gone over the point total.

Florida Atlantic has put together a 22-10-1 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, 16 out of the Owls' 33 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Tennessee is fifth-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1000), but only sixth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Volunteers were +2500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +1000, which is the 73rd-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Florida Atlantic's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2%.

