A place in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament will go to either the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers (25-10) or the No. 9 Florida Atlantic Owls (33-3) when the teams meet in the Sweet 16. This contest tips off at 9:00 PM on Thursday.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: TBS

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Tennessee has covered 18 times in 35 games with a spread this season.

A total of 13 out of the Volunteers' 35 games this season have gone over the point total.

Florida Atlantic has put together a 22-10-1 ATS record so far this year.

Owls games have gone over the point total 16 out of 33 times this season.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Tennessee is one spot higher based on its national championship odds (fifth-best in college basketball) than its computer ranking (sixth-best).

The Volunteers' national championship odds have improved from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +1000, the 73rd-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.

Florida Atlantic Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5000

+5000 Based on its moneyline odds, Florida Atlantic has a 2% chance of winning the national championship.

