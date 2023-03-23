The Seattle Kraken (39-24-7) will try to continue a six-game road win streak when they take on the Nashville Predators (35-26-8) on Thursday, March 23 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW.

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Kraken (-130) Predators (+110) 6

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators have won 17, or 47.2%, of the 36 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Nashville has a record of 11-15 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of victory for the Predators.

Nashville has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 35 of 69 games this season.

Predators vs. Kraken Rankings

Kraken Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 245 (6th) Goals 194 (28th) 224 (16th) Goals Allowed 203 (12th) 39 (23rd) Power Play Goals 38 (24th) 52 (23rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 42 (12th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville has hit the over in four of its last 10 outings.

The Predators and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

During their past 10 games, the Predators and their opponents are averaging 6.7 goals, one goal lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Predators have scored 194 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 28th in the NHL.

The Predators have allowed 2.9 goals per game, 203 total, which ranks 12th among NHL teams.

Their 20th-ranked goal differential is -9.

