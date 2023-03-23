Memphis vs. Bowling Green Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 23
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game at Stroh Center has the Bowling Green Falcons (29-6) squaring off against the Memphis Lady Tigers (22-10) at 6:00 PM ET (on March 23). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-66 victory for Bowling Green, so expect a competitive matchup.
The Lady Tigers took care of business in their last matchup 79-62 against Ball State on Monday.
Memphis vs. Bowling Green Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
Memphis vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bowling Green 69, Memphis 66
Memphis Schedule Analysis
- On February 15, the Lady Tigers claimed their best win of the season, a 45-44 victory over the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 72), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Memphis is 3-5 (.375%) -- tied for the 45th-most defeats.
- According to the RPI, the Falcons have nine wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the country.
Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 45-44 on the road over Houston (No. 72) on February 15
- 79-62 at home over Ball State (No. 76) on March 20
- 79-68 at home over Jackson State (No. 79) on March 16
- 69-68 on the road over SMU (No. 84) on February 26
- 80-51 at home over SMU (No. 84) on January 6
Memphis Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers are outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game, with a +218 scoring differential overall. They put up 67.7 points per game (132nd in college basketball) and allow 60.8 per contest (82nd in college basketball).
- In AAC action, Memphis has averaged 5.8 fewer points (61.9) than overall (67.7) in 2022-23.
- At home the Lady Tigers are scoring 70.3 points per game, 2.5 more than they are averaging away (67.8).
- At home, Memphis concedes 59.3 points per game. On the road, it concedes 61.8.
- In their last 10 games, the Lady Tigers are putting up 61.8 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than their season average (67.7).
