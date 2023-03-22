Vanderbilt vs. UAB: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 22
The Vanderbilt Commodores (22-14) will be attempting to extend an eight-game home winning streak when taking on the UAB Blazers (27-9) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Vanderbilt vs. UAB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Vanderbilt vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Vanderbilt vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Vanderbilt Moneyline
|UAB Moneyline
Vanderbilt vs. UAB Betting Trends
- Vanderbilt has covered 20 times in 36 chances against the spread this season.
- In the Commodores' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
- UAB has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 19 times.
- The Blazers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 22 out of 34 times this year.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.