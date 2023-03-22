The Vanderbilt Commodores (22-14) will be attempting to extend an eight-game home winning streak when taking on the UAB Blazers (27-9) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Vanderbilt vs. UAB matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Vanderbilt vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Vanderbilt vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline UAB Moneyline

Vanderbilt vs. UAB Betting Trends

  • Vanderbilt has covered 20 times in 36 chances against the spread this season.
  • In the Commodores' 36 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 20 times.
  • UAB has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 19 times.
  • The Blazers and their opponents have combined to hit the over 22 out of 34 times this year.

