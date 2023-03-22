The Vanderbilt Commodores (22-14) aim to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the UAB Blazers (27-9) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Vanderbilt vs. UAB Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN2

Vanderbilt Stats Insights

This season, the Commodores have a 42.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Blazers' opponents have knocked down.

Vanderbilt has a 12-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Blazers are the second-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Commodores sit at 110th.

The 72.3 points per game the Commodores put up are only 2.1 more points than the Blazers allow (70.2).

When Vanderbilt puts up more than 70.2 points, it is 12-2.

Vanderbilt Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Vanderbilt has been worse in home games this season, scoring 71.8 points per game, compared to 73.4 per game when playing on the road.

The Commodores are allowing 67.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.6 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (78.9).

At home, Vanderbilt is sinking 0.4 fewer threes per game (8.4) than it is on the road (8.8). It owns the same three-point percentage at home compared to road games (33.8%).

Vanderbilt Schedule