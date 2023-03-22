The Memphis Grizzlies (44-27) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Houston Rockets (18-54) on March 22, 2023 at FedExForum.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Rockets

Grizzlies vs. Rockets Game Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

  • This season, the Grizzlies have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.8% lower than the 47.8% of shots the Rockets' opponents have made.
  • Memphis has a 27-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.8% from the field.
  • The Grizzlies are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at fourth.
  • The Grizzlies score 116 points per game, only 2.1 fewer points than the 118.1 the Rockets give up.
  • When Memphis puts up more than 118.1 points, it is 26-5.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, the Grizzlies are putting up 5.5 more points per game (118.8) than they are when playing on the road (113.3).
  • In 2022-23, Memphis is allowing 108.2 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is allowing 115.9.
  • The Grizzlies are sinking 11.9 threes per game with a 34.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.5 more threes and 0.2% points better than they're averaging away from home (11.4 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Grizzlies Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Steven Adams Out Knee
Brandon Clarke Out For Season Achilles
Vince Williams Jr. Out Shoulder

