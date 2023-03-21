Vanderbilt vs. UAB: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 21
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (22-14) host the UAB Blazers (27-9) at on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at TBA ET. There is no line set for the matchup.
Vanderbilt vs. UAB Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023
- Time: TBD
- Venue:
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats
- A total of 20 of Vanderbilt's 30 games with a set total have hit the over (66.7%).
- The Commodores have gone 18-14-0 ATS this season.
- Vanderbilt has had more success against the spread than UAB this year, tallying an ATS record of 18-14-0, as opposed to the 14-16-0 record of UAB.
Vanderbilt vs. UAB Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Vanderbilt
|72.3
|153.8
|71.6
|141.8
|138.8
|UAB
|81.5
|153.8
|70.2
|141.8
|147.3
Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends
- Vanderbilt has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Commodores have hit the over eight times.
- The Commodores score 72.3 points per game, only 2.1 more points than the 70.2 the Blazers give up.
- When Vanderbilt scores more than 70.2 points, it is 10-4 against the spread and 12-2 overall.
Vanderbilt vs. UAB Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Vanderbilt
|18-14-0
|20-12-0
|UAB
|14-16-0
|20-10-0
Vanderbilt vs. UAB Home/Away Splits
|Vanderbilt
|UAB
|14-5
|Home Record
|17-2
|5-6
|Away Record
|6-5
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-7-0
|8-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|71.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.6
|73.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|79.4
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
