Xavier Tillman and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates take on the Dallas Mavericks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 133-119 win over the Warriors, Tillman put up 14 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals.

In this article, we break down Tillman's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 6.6 10.3 Rebounds 7.5 4.8 7.0 Assists 2.5 1.5 2.9 PRA 21.5 12.9 20.2 PR 18.5 11.4 17.3 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.1



Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Mavericks

Tillman is responsible for taking 3.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.7 per game.

Tillman's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 28th, averaging 99.6 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies average 104.3 per game, which ranks 11th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Mavericks are ranked 14th in the league, conceding 113.3 points per game.

The Mavericks are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Mavericks are ninth in the NBA, allowing 24.6 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Mavericks have allowed 11 makes per game, best in the NBA.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 24 8 5 2 0 1 3 3/11/2023 28 12 8 2 0 1 1 10/22/2022 9 7 2 1 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.