Monday's contest features the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (24-11) and the Toledo Rockets (29-4) clashing at Thompson-Boling Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-64 win for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Lady Volunteers took care of business in their last outing 95-50 against Saint Louis on Saturday.

Tennessee vs. Toledo Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Tennessee vs. Toledo Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 76, Toledo 64

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Lady Volunteers defeated the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers, 69-67, on March 4.

The Lady Volunteers have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 29th-most in the country. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 14th-most.

Tennessee has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).

The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 18) on February 2

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5

Tennessee Performance Insights