Tennessee vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest features the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (24-11) and the Toledo Rockets (29-4) clashing at Thompson-Boling Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 76-64 win for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Lady Volunteers took care of business in their last outing 95-50 against Saint Louis on Saturday.
Tennessee vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Tennessee vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 76, Toledo 64
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Lady Volunteers defeated the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers, 69-67, on March 4.
- The Lady Volunteers have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 29th-most in the country. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 14th-most.
- Tennessee has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (nine).
- The Lady Volunteers have tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 18) on February 2
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 32) on January 15
- 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers' +374 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 77 points per game (20th in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per outing (231st in college basketball).
- Offensively, Tennessee is tallying 76.5 points per game this year in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (77 points per game) is 0.5 PPG higher.
- In home games, the Lady Volunteers are averaging 2.2 more points per game (78.6) than they are on the road (76.4).
- When playing at home, Tennessee is surrendering 8.9 fewer points per game (62.5) than in away games (71.4).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Volunteers have picked up their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 79.1 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 77 they've racked up over the course of this year.
