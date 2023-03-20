Tennessee vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Monday's contest that pits the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (24-11) versus the Toledo Rockets (29-4) at Thompson-Boling Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-64 in favor of Tennessee, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Lady Volunteers took care of business in their most recent outing 95-50 against Saint Louis on Saturday.
Tennessee vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Tennessee vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 76, Toledo 64
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4, the Lady Volunteers registered their best win of the season, a 69-67 victory.
- The Lady Volunteers have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 28th-most in the nation. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 14th-most.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Tennessee is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on January 15
- 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game with a +374 scoring differential overall. They put up 77.0 points per game (20th in college basketball) and allow 66.3 per contest (230th in college basketball).
- Tennessee is scoring 76.5 points per game this year in conference matchups, which is 0.5 fewer points per game than its season average (77.0).
- The Lady Volunteers are putting up 78.6 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 76.4 points per contest.
- Defensively, Tennessee has been better at home this year, surrendering 62.5 points per game, compared to 71.4 in away games.
- The Lady Volunteers have been putting up 79.1 points per contest in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 77.0 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.