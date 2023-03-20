Tennessee vs. Toledo Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Monday's contest between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (24-11) and the Toledo Rockets (29-4) at Thompson-Boling Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-64 and heavily favors Tennessee to come out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Lady Volunteers are coming off of a 95-50 victory against Saint Louis in their last game on Saturday.
Tennessee vs. Toledo Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Tennessee vs. Toledo Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 76, Toledo 64
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Volunteers' signature win of the season came in a 69-67 victory against the No. 9 LSU Lady Tigers on March 4.
- The Lady Volunteers have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 28th-most in Division I. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 14th-most.
- Tennessee has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (nine).
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 2
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on January 15
- 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 35) on January 5
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers' +374 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.0 points per game (20th in college basketball) while giving up 66.3 per outing (230th in college basketball).
- On offense, Tennessee is tallying 76.5 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (77.0 points per game) is 0.5 PPG higher.
- The Lady Volunteers average 78.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 76.4 points per game away from home, a difference of 2.2 points per contest.
- Tennessee allows 62.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 71.4 in road games.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Volunteers have increased their output slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 79.1 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 77.0 they've racked up over the course of this season.
