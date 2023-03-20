Memphis vs. Ball State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 20
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Monday's contest between the Ball State Cardinals (26-8) and Memphis Lady Tigers (21-10) squaring off at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 69-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ball State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 79-68 win over Jackson State in their most recent game on Thursday.
Memphis vs. Ball State Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
Memphis vs. Ball State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Ball State 69, Memphis 67
Memphis Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Tigers' signature win of the season came against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 73), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Tigers captured the 45-44 road win on February 15.
- The Cardinals have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (eight).
Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins
- 45-44 on the road over Houston (No. 73) on February 15
- 79-68 at home over Jackson State (No. 81) on March 16
- 80-51 at home over SMU (No. 83) on January 6
- 69-68 on the road over SMU (No. 83) on February 26
- 61-53 on the road over East Carolina (No. 84) on January 25
Memphis Performance Insights
- The Lady Tigers' +201 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.3 points per game (136th in college basketball) while allowing 60.8 per outing (82nd in college basketball).
- In AAC games, Memphis has averaged 5.4 fewer points (61.9) than overall (67.3) in 2022-23.
- At home the Lady Tigers are putting up 69.6 points per game, 1.8 more than they are averaging on the road (67.8).
- Memphis allows 59.1 points per game at home, and 61.8 on the road.
- The Lady Tigers have played worse offensively in their last 10 games, compiling 60.9 points per contest, 6.4 fewer points their than season average of 67.3.
