Monday's contest between the Ball State Cardinals (26-8) and Memphis Lady Tigers (21-10) squaring off at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 69-67 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Ball State, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Lady Tigers are coming off of a 79-68 win over Jackson State in their most recent game on Thursday.

Memphis vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Memphis vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 69, Memphis 67

Memphis Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers' signature win of the season came against the Houston Cougars, a top 100 team (No. 73), according to our computer rankings. The Lady Tigers captured the 45-44 road win on February 15.

The Cardinals have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (eight).

Memphis 2022-23 Best Wins

45-44 on the road over Houston (No. 73) on February 15

79-68 at home over Jackson State (No. 81) on March 16

80-51 at home over SMU (No. 83) on January 6

69-68 on the road over SMU (No. 83) on February 26

61-53 on the road over East Carolina (No. 84) on January 25

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Memphis Performance Insights