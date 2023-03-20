Grizzlies vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (43-27) host the Dallas Mavericks (36-35) after winning eight straight home games. The Grizzlies are favored by just 2.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023. The point total is 229.5 in the matchup.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Grizzlies
|-2.5
|229.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- In 34 games this season, Memphis and its opponents have scored more than 229.5 total points.
- The average total in Memphis' outings this year is 228.2, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Grizzlies have a 35-35-0 record against the spread this season.
- Memphis has won 40, or 75.5%, of the 53 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Memphis has a record of 38-10, a 79.2% win rate, when it's favored by -135 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Grizzlies.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 229.5
|% of Games Over 229.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Grizzlies
|34
|48.6%
|116.1
|229.9
|112.2
|225.5
|230.8
|Mavericks
|31
|43.7%
|113.8
|229.9
|113.3
|225.5
|224
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- The Grizzlies have a 5-5 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Grizzlies have gone over the total five times.
- Memphis sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (22-12-0) than it does in road games (13-23-0).
- The Grizzlies record only 2.8 more points per game (116.1) than the Mavericks allow (113.3).
- When Memphis puts up more than 113.3 points, it is 28-12 against the spread and 34-6 overall.
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Grizzlies
|35-35
|27-21
|31-39
|Mavericks
|27-43
|10-10
|39-32
Grizzlies vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Grizzlies
|Mavericks
|116.1
|113.8
|10
|17
|28-12
|19-17
|34-6
|24-12
|112.2
|113.3
|6
|14
|28-17
|22-25
|33-12
|30-18
