The No. 1 seed Stanford Cardinal (29-5) will try to book a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second round matchup against the No. 8 seed Ole Miss Rebels (24-8) on Sunday at Maples Pavilion, starting at 9:30 PM.

Ole Miss Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison

The Rebels score an average of 69.3 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 58.3 the Cardinal give up.

When it scores more than 58.3 points, Ole Miss is 19-4.

Stanford is 26-1 when it allows fewer than 69.3 points.

The Cardinal put up 76.9 points per game, 20.4 more points than the 56.5 the Rebels allow.

Stanford has a 26-3 record when scoring more than 56.5 points.

Ole Miss is 22-6 when giving up fewer than 76.9 points.

The Cardinal shoot 45.8% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Rebels concede defensively.

The Rebels shoot 38.6% from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cardinal concede.

