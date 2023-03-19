How to Watch Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 9 seed Florida Atlantic Owls (32-3) take on the No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (21-15) with a Sweet 16 spot in the East Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at Nationwide Arena.
Florida Atlantic vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- TV: truTV
Florida Atlantic Stats Insights
- The Owls make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.5 percentage points lower than the Knights have allowed to their opponents (47.4%).
- Florida Atlantic has a 15-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.4% from the field.
- The Owls are the 18th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 227th.
- The Owls score 78.4 points per game, only 4.3 more points than the 74.1 the Knights allow.
- Florida Atlantic has a 20-1 record when putting up more than 74.1 points.
Fairleigh Dickinson Stats Insights
- The Knights' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).
- Fairleigh Dickinson has compiled a 17-9 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.3% from the field.
- The Owls are the rebounding team in the nation, the Knights rank 54th.
- The Knights put up an average of 77.6 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 65 the Owls allow.
- When Fairleigh Dickinson gives up fewer than 78.4 points, it is 11-5.
Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Florida Atlantic has performed better in home games this season, posting 82.1 points per game, compared to 75.9 per game on the road.
- The Owls give up 64.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 67.5 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Florida Atlantic is sinking 0.5 more treys per game (10.4) than in away games (9.9). However, it has a worse three-point percentage at home (37.7%) compared to in road games (38%).
Fairleigh Dickinson Home & Away Comparison
- Fairleigh Dickinson scores 81.5 points per game at home, and 73.7 on the road.
- In 2022-23 the Knights are giving up 2.7 fewer points per game at home (72.9) than away (75.6).
- At home, Fairleigh Dickinson sinks 9 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more than it averages on the road (7.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (37.6%) than away (31.8%).
Florida Atlantic Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/10/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 68-65
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/11/2023
|UAB
|W 78-56
|Ford Center at The Star
|3/17/2023
|Memphis
|W 66-65
|Nationwide Arena
|3/19/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|Nationwide Arena
Fairleigh Dickinson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/7/2023
|@ Merrimack
|L 67-66
|Hammel Court
|3/15/2023
|Texas Southern
|W 84-61
|UD Arena
|3/17/2023
|Purdue
|W 63-58
|Nationwide Arena
|3/19/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|Nationwide Arena
