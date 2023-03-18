The Vanderbilt Commodores (21-14) and the Michigan Wolverines (18-15) play in a game with no set line at Memorial Gymnasium on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Vanderbilt vs. Michigan Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Vanderbilt Betting Records & Stats

A total of 20 of Vanderbilt's 28 games with a set total have hit the over (71.4%).

The Commodores have gone 18-14-0 ATS this season.

Vanderbilt has had more success against the spread than Michigan this season, putting up an ATS record of 18-14-0, as opposed to the 15-13-0 mark of Michigan.

Vanderbilt vs. Michigan Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Vanderbilt 72.5 146.1 71.8 141.5 138.8 Michigan 73.6 146.1 69.7 141.5 141.1

Additional Vanderbilt Insights & Trends

Vanderbilt is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

Eight of Commodores' past 10 outings have hit the over.

The 72.5 points per game the Commodores average are just 2.8 more points than the Wolverines give up (69.7).

Vanderbilt has a 10-4 record against the spread and a 13-2 record overall when putting up more than 69.7 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Vanderbilt vs. Michigan Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Vanderbilt 18-14-0 20-12-0 Michigan 15-13-0 16-12-0

Vanderbilt vs. Michigan Home/Away Splits

Vanderbilt Michigan 13-5 Home Record 13-4 5-6 Away Record 3-7 7-9-0 Home ATS Record 9-6-0 8-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-5-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.6 73.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.