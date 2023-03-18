The No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (27-8) are 5.5-point favorites as they attempt to secure a place in the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 Midwest Region bracket matchup against the No. 10 seed Penn State Nittany Lions (23-13) on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, tipping off at 7:45 PM on CBS. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5.

Texas vs. Penn State Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Where: Des Moines, Iowa
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Texas -5.5 140.5

Texas vs Penn State Betting Records & Stats

  • The Longhorns have a 17-16-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Texas has a record of 12-1, a 92.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Longhorns, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
  • Penn State is 20-12-0 ATS this season.
  • The Nittany Lions have a win-loss record of 2-3 with odds of +200 or worse this year.
  • Penn State has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas vs. Penn State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Texas 19 57.6% 77.9 150.3 67.2 135.3 141.9
Penn State 16 50% 72.4 150.3 68.1 135.3 137.2

Additional Texas vs Penn State Insights & Trends

  • Texas has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • In the Longhorns' past 10 games, they have hit the over twice.
  • Penn State is 8-2 against the spread and 9-1 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Nittany Lions have gone over the total six times.
  • The Longhorns average 77.9 points per game, 9.8 more points than the 68.1 the Nittany Lions give up.
  • When Texas totals more than 68.1 points, it is 12-14 against the spread and 22-6 overall.
  • The Nittany Lions score 5.2 more points per game (72.4) than the Longhorns give up to opponents (67.2).
  • When it scores more than 67.2 points, Penn State is 14-5 against the spread and 17-4 overall.

Texas vs. Penn State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Texas 17-16-0 8-9 15-18-0
Penn State 20-12-0 3-2 18-14-0

Texas vs. Penn State Home/Away Splits

Texas Penn State
17-1 Home Record 13-4
4-6 Away Record 4-7
9-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0
4-6-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0
84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.9
69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.4
9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0
5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

