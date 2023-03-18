Tennessee vs. Duke: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 5 seed from the East Region bracket, the Duke Blue Devils (27-8), play the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) on Saturday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. Duke has been installed as a 3.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup, which begins at 2:40 PM on CBS. The matchup has a point total of 128.5.
Tennessee vs. Duke Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
- Time: 2:40 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Where: Orlando, Florida
- Venue: Amway Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Duke
|-3.5
|128.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Volunteers Betting Records & Stats
- Tennessee has played 17 games this season that ended with a point total higher than 128.5 points.
- Tennessee's average game total this season has been 129.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Tennessee has a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.
- Tennessee was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Volunteers have entered three games this season as the underdog by +135 or more and won each of those games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Tennessee has a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.
Tennessee vs. Duke Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 128.5
|% of Games Over 128.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Duke
|27
|79.4%
|72.6
|144
|63.6
|121.5
|140.5
|Tennessee
|17
|53.1%
|71.4
|144
|57.9
|121.5
|133.7
Additional Tennessee Insights & Trends
- Tennessee is 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Volunteers have gone over the total five times.
- The Volunteers' 71.4 points per game are 7.8 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils give up.
- Tennessee is 15-7 against the spread and 19-5 overall when it scores more than 63.6 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Duke
|16-18-0
|12-12
|13-21-0
|Tennessee
|16-16-0
|0-0
|14-18-0
Tennessee vs. Duke Home/Away Splits
|Duke
|Tennessee
|16-0
|Home Record
|14-2
|4-6
|Away Record
|4-6
|7-9-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|3-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-6-0
|76.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.7
|68
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.1
|9-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|2-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-4-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.