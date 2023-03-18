Saturday's contest that pits the Indiana Hoosiers (27-3) against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-9) at Assembly Hall should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 84-54 in favor of Indiana, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 11:30 AM ET on March 18.

The Golden Eagles are coming off of a 79-69 win over Monmouth in their last outing on Thursday.

Tennessee Tech vs. Indiana Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Tennessee Tech vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 84, Tennessee Tech 54

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles beat the Ball State Cardinals (No. 72-ranked in our computer rankings) in a 68-63 win on November 7 -- their signature win of the season.

The Hoosiers have tied for the 92nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Tennessee Tech is 16-4 (.800%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

68-63 at home over Ball State (No. 72) on November 7

54-46 over Little Rock (No. 168) on March 4

66-61 over Eastern Illinois (No. 195) on March 3

66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 195) on February 25

79-69 over Monmouth (No. 212) on March 16

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights