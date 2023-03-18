Saturday's game that pits the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) against the Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) at Thompson-Boling Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-60 in favor of Tennessee, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Lady Volunteers head into this contest following a 74-58 loss to South Carolina on Sunday.

Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ABC

Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 81, Saint Louis 60

Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Lady Volunteers' best win this season came against the LSU Lady Tigers, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 9). The Lady Volunteers secured the 69-67 win at a neutral site on March 4.

The Lady Volunteers have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in the country. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 13th-most.

Tennessee has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins

69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4

65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 19) on February 2

69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25

68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on January 15

80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 36) on January 5

Tennessee Performance Insights