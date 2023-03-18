Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Saturday's game that pits the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-11) against the Saint Louis Billikens (17-17) at Thompson-Boling Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-60 in favor of Tennessee, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Lady Volunteers head into this contest following a 74-58 loss to South Carolina on Sunday.
Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Tennessee vs. Saint Louis Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 81, Saint Louis 60
Tennessee Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Volunteers' best win this season came against the LSU Lady Tigers, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 9). The Lady Volunteers secured the 69-67 win at a neutral site on March 4.
- The Lady Volunteers have five Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 27th-most in the country. But they also have 11 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 13th-most.
- Tennessee has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
Tennessee 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-67 over LSU (No. 9/AP Poll) on March 4
- 65-51 at home over Ole Miss (No. 19) on February 2
- 69-51 at home over Colorado (No. 21/AP Poll) on November 25
- 68-55 at home over Georgia (No. 33) on January 15
- 80-69 at home over Mississippi State (No. 36) on January 5
Tennessee Performance Insights
- The Lady Volunteers are outscoring opponents by 9.6 points per game with a +329 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.4 points per game (25th in college basketball) and allow 66.8 per contest (241st in college basketball).
- With 76.5 points per game in SEC games, Tennessee is putting up 0.1 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (76.4 PPG).
- Offensively, the Lady Volunteers have fared better when playing at home this season, putting up 77.7 points per game, compared to 76.4 per game in away games.
- In home games, Tennessee is giving up 8.2 fewer points per game (63.2) than away from home (71.4).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Lady Volunteers have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 76.1 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 76.4 they've racked up over the course of this year.
