Saturday's contest features the Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) and the Duke Blue Devils (27-8) facing off at Amway Center in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 67-65 win for Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:40 PM ET on March 18.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against Duke. The total has been set at 128.5, and the two teams are projected to exceed it.

Tennessee vs. Duke Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Line: Duke -3.5

Duke -3.5 Point Total: 128.5

128.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -165, Tennessee +135

Tennessee vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 67, Duke 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Duke

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+3.5)



Tennessee (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (128.5)



Duke is 16-18-0 against the spread this season compared to Tennessee's 16-16-0 ATS record. The Blue Devils are 13-21-0 and the Volunteers are 14-18-0 in terms of hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 144 points per game, 15.5 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, Duke is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall while Tennessee has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers put up 71.4 points per game (184th in college basketball) while giving up 57.9 per outing (third in college basketball). They have a +457 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.5 points per game.

The 35.6 rebounds per game Tennessee accumulates rank 21st in the nation, 7.3 more than the 28.3 its opponents grab.

Tennessee makes 7.7 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball) at a 32.7% rate (259th in college basketball), compared to the 5.8 per game its opponents make, at a 26.4% rate.

Tennessee has won the turnover battle by 2.5 per game, committing 11.5 (143rd in college basketball) while forcing 14.0 (46th in college basketball).

