Saturday's contest between the East Tennessee State Buccaneers (24-9) and the New Mexico State Aggies (17-16) at Clive M. Beck Center has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 61-60, with East Tennessee State securing the victory. Tipoff is at 2:30 PM ET on March 18.

In their most recent game on Friday, the Buccaneers earned an 81-56 win against Florida International.

East Tennessee State vs. New Mexico State Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky

East Tennessee State vs. New Mexico State Score Prediction

Prediction: East Tennessee State 61, New Mexico State 60

East Tennessee State Schedule Analysis

On December 1, the Buccaneers captured their signature win of the season, a 44-31 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 118) in our computer rankings.

East Tennessee State has 19 wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.

East Tennessee State 2022-23 Best Wins

44-31 at home over Vanderbilt (No. 118) on December 1

75-58 on the road over Wofford (No. 162) on January 21

83-45 at home over Wofford (No. 162) on February 16

62-46 on the road over Mercer (No. 172) on February 11

55-54 at home over Jacksonville State (No. 195) on November 17

East Tennessee State Performance Insights